Selena Gomez releases rare photos with Benny Blanco as she rings in 2025

Selena Gomez spent New Year's Eve with her now fiancé, Benny Blanco.
The Emilia Pérez starlet recently shared a carousel of photos featuring the love of her life on her Instagram handle.
Gomez began her post with a slideshow that included a snapshot of a paper plate filled with beans and a fork on the side of the plate.
What caught the attention of netizens was the scratched 'I love you' on her plate, which left several fans to speculate that it was engraved by Blanco.
In another viral snapshot, the singer-turned-actress shared a clip while sharing a PDA-filled moment with the 36-year-old American record producer.
She also posted an adorable picture with her younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey.
The Only Murders in the Building actress penned a heartwarming caption for her post, "Happy New Year."
As her post went viral on social media, numerous fans flooded the comments section to wish the couple on New Years Eve.
One fan commented, "Wishing you guys a very happy year filled with Happiness and good health."
"Happy New Year, queen! I can't wait to see all the incredible things 2025 has in store for you. Love you," another admirer gushed.
This post from the 32-year-old songstress came after her recent engagement to Blanco.
The couple, who began dating in June 2023, announced their engagement in December, 2024, via an Instagram post shared by Gomez, in which she flaunted her diamond engagement ring.
Selena Gomez captioned her engagement post, "Forever begins now."