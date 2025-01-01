Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios were eliminated from the Brisbane International tournament after losing their second-round doubles match to the top-seeded pair, Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus.
As per BBC Sports, Djokovic and Kyrgios narrowly lost their second-round match.
They were just two points away from victory, but a critical double fault by Djokovic allowed Mektic and Venus to win the match tie-break.
With scores of 6-2, 3-6 and 10-8, Mektic and Venus moved on to the quarterfinals.
Mektic expressed, "Incredible. I was very happy when I saw them [Djokovic and Kyrgios], I could play them on the first of January.”
He added, “It's an amazing feeling to start the year like this and we knew there would be points like that against players like this."
Kyrgios returned to singles tennis after an 18-month injury break but lost a challenging three-set match to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Sunday.
Despite his loss, he kept his promise to play doubles with Djokovic.
He said that the loss caused him intense pain, which he described as “throbbing.” He also hinted that he might not be able to compete in the Australian Open later this month.
Djokovic, on the other hand, has reached the quarter-finals in the singles event and he will compete against Gael Monfils from France in the next round.