Sports

Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss

Djokovic and Kyrgios narrowly lost their second-round match to the top-seeded pair, Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025
Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss
Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios were eliminated from the Brisbane International tournament after losing their second-round doubles match to the top-seeded pair, Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus.

As per BBC Sports, Djokovic and Kyrgios narrowly lost their second-round match.

They were just two points away from victory, but a critical double fault by Djokovic allowed Mektic and Venus to win the match tie-break.

With scores of 6-2, 3-6 and 10-8, Mektic and Venus moved on to the quarterfinals.

Mektic expressed, "Incredible. I was very happy when I saw them [Djokovic and Kyrgios], I could play them on the first of January.”

He added, “It's an amazing feeling to start the year like this and we knew there would be points like that against players like this."

Kyrgios returned to singles tennis after an 18-month injury break but lost a challenging three-set match to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Sunday.

Despite his loss, he kept his promise to play doubles with Djokovic.

He said that the loss caused him intense pain, which he described as “throbbing.” He also hinted that he might not be able to compete in the Australian Open later this month.

Djokovic, on the other hand, has reached the quarter-finals in the singles event and he will compete against Gael Monfils from France in the next round.

Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer

Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer
Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss

Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting

Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot

'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot
Novak Djokovic takes dig at new coach Andy Murray's skiing trip
Novak Djokovic takes dig at new coach Andy Murray's skiing trip
Emma Raducanu faces major setback ahead of Australian Open
Emma Raducanu faces major setback ahead of Australian Open
Ruben Amorim makes first statement after ‘embarrassing’ Man United loss
Ruben Amorim makes first statement after ‘embarrassing’ Man United loss
Glamorgan fires head coach Grant Bradburn over misconduct charges
Glamorgan fires head coach Grant Bradburn over misconduct charges
Tiger Woods’ fans make special request to PGA Tour on his birthday
Tiger Woods’ fans make special request to PGA Tour on his birthday
ICC names top contenders for Men’s, Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award
ICC names top contenders for Men’s, Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award
Heat-Rockets Brawl: NBA world reacts to mid-match ‘physical’ fight
Heat-Rockets Brawl: NBA world reacts to mid-match ‘physical’ fight
Paralympics medalists face huge setback after Olympics 2024
Paralympics medalists face huge setback after Olympics 2024
Carlsen exits world chess championships on jeans controversy
Carlsen exits world chess championships on jeans controversy
Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’
Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s 2025 Ferrari car appears highly modified
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s 2025 Ferrari car appears highly modified
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move