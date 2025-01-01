World

Pickup truck hits crowd during New Year celebrations in New Orleans, 10 dead

A man intentionally drove his truck into a crowd at high speed with the intention to hit as many people as possible

  • by Web Desk
  • January 01, 2025
A tragic incident has unfolded in the tourist area of New Orleans, Louisiana, where a vehicle drove into a crowd of people celebrating the New Year.

As per BBC, this tragedy has claimed the lives of at least 10 people with 30 others injured.

Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said that a man intentionally drove his pickup truck into a crowd at high speed with the intention to hit as many people as possible.

The attacker also crashed into barriers and then shot and injured two police officers.

She added that “the man was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

FBI Special Agent Althea Duncan, who is leading the investigation, said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at the scene.

However, the authorities are currently trying to confirm whether the bomb is capable of exploding or not.

As per the early reports, most of the people who were affected by the incident were local residents.

The FBI said in a statement that it is "working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism,” confirming that the suspect involved in the incident is dead.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry extended his condolences through a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), saying that he was “praying for all the victims and first responders on scene".

"A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning," Landry added.

