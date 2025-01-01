India, Pakistan exchange nuclear lists under long-standing pact

World

India and Pakistan, following a long-standing agreement, exchanged a list of their nuclear facilities on Wednesday, January 1.

This agreement, which has been in place for over 30 years, ensures that neither country will target or attack each other’s nuclear facilities.

India and Pakistan share their lists of nuclear facilities with each other every year on the first day of January.

As per the statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, India and Pakistan shared lists of their nuclear installations with each other.

The statement reads, "The exchange took place under the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India. Signed on 31 December 1988, the agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each calendar year.”

The list of nuclear facilities was given to an Indian representative at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, while India provided the list to a Pakistani representative in New Delhi.

The agreement was signed on December 31, 1988 and became effected on January 27, 1991.

Since both India and Pakistan became independent from British rule, their relationship has been tense, mainly due to the disagreement over the Kashmir region.

Over the years, they have fought three wars, strengthened their military forces and developed nuclear weapons.

