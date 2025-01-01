AI technology exposes long-lost secrets of ancient manuscripts

The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) is causing significant changes around the world and now it is helping researchers to read and understand ancient texts.
As per Gadget360, it helps researchers read texts that were difficult to understand or damaged like burnt Roman scrolls or broken cuneiform tablets.
With AI, scholars can discover new writings, reconstruct lost parts of texts and access more data.
Researchers believe that AI will help unlock lost languages and provide a detailed understanding of ancient civilization.
AI has successfully revealed important Greek text from fragile scrolls.
Brent Seales, a computer scientist and participants in the Vesuvius Challenge used advanced technology to detect ink patterns on the scrolls.
Federica Nicolardi, a papyrologist at the University of Naples, called this discovery a "historic moment for the field."
No doubt, this technology is speeding up the decoding of large amounts of text, there are concerns about its accuracy and accessibility and considering this experts stress the importance of collaboration between different field and sharing data openly to make sure the results are clear and can be verified.