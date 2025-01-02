UK braces for major snowstorm with remote areas facing potential isolation

A large part of the UK is bracing for a three-day snowstorm starting this weekend.
As per Sky News, forecasters warned that people living in remote rural areas may be isolated because of the heavy snow.
A yellow warning will start at midday on Saturday and will continue until 9:00 am on Monday.
This yellow warning affects all areas in England, except for the South West, as well as most of Wales and parts of southern Scotland.
The temperatures are predicted to drop, with some areas in the north experiencing temperatures as low as -10C.
About 5cm of snow is predicted to fall across the Midlands, Wales and northern England.
Meanwhile, in higher areas of Wales and the Pennines, snowfall could be much heavier, with up to 20 to 30 cm of snow.
The Met Office issued a statement that reads, "Heavy snow may cause some disruption over the weekend. There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected."
It added, “The weather agency went on: "There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off. There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel."
In the meantime, it urges drivers to stay safe and advices them to plan their route in advance.