Trump's Las Vegas hotel cybertruck explosion sparks Musk reaction

Elon Musk raised his eyebrows after his electric vehicle company Tesla’s Cybertruck exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
According to BBC, police have begun an investigation after a Tesla Cybertruck filled with firework mortars and fuel canisters exploded outside the Trump Hotel on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.
Police said that the driver was killed in the explosion while seven others got injured, but all injuries were minor.
The Tesla vehicle was rented in Colorado and entered Las Vegas on New Year’s morning.
The Cybertruck was parked near a glass door in front of the hotel when it suddenly started smoking and then suddenly exploded.
Tech giant and Trump’s closest ally hinted at a possible link between the Las Vegas explosion and the New Orleans attack that killed 15 people. He suggested on his social media site X that both of the incidents could be “linked in some way.”
He also asserted that the explosion was caused by "very large fireworks" or a bomb carried in the Cybertruck and is "unrelated to the vehicle itself."
Furthermore, US President Joe Biden, in an evening address, said that the White House was tracking the incident and the law enforcement was investigating if “there's any possible connection” between two incidents that happened on the New Year.