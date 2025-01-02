Sci-Tech

Get ready for the year's first stunning meteor shower THIS weekend

The Quadrantid meteor shower is the first major meteor event of the year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025
Get ready for the years first stunning meteor shower THIS weekend
Get ready for the year's first stunning meteor shower THIS weekend

With the arrival of the new year, stargazers will have the chance to see the Quadrantid meteor shower this weekend.

As per The New York Times, this meteor shower will reach its peak on the night of January 3 and 4.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is the first major meteor event of the year.

Meteor showers happen when Earth passes through the dust and debris left by a comet or asteroid as it orbits the sun.

The small pieces of debris, similar in size to grains of sand, burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, creating a bright streak of light in the sky.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is named after Quadrans Muralis, an ancient constellation no longer used by astronomers.

Both the constellation and the meteor shower are named after a tool called the “quadrant,” which was used to measure the positions of stars and other objects in the sky.

Viewing conditions and tips:

As per Michelle Nichols, the director of public observing at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, you don’t need binoculars or a telescope as you can enjoy the show with your naked eye.

For the best viewing experience, observers should find a dark, open area away from city lights.

To make the most of the meteor shower, experts recommend dressing warmly and using a reclining chair to avoid neck strain.

Toxic waste cleared from Bhopal gas leak site 40 years after tragedy

Toxic waste cleared from Bhopal gas leak site 40 years after tragedy
Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya: Maddock Films reveals release dates

Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya: Maddock Films reveals release dates
Polar Vortex to bring freezing temperatures, snow to US THIS week

Polar Vortex to bring freezing temperatures, snow to US THIS week
Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore's friendship put to 'test' at Oscars 2025

Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore's friendship put to 'test' at Oscars 2025
AI technology exposes long-lost secrets of ancient manuscripts
AI technology exposes long-lost secrets of ancient manuscripts
Scientists expose surprising speed difference between human brain and technology
Scientists expose surprising speed difference between human brain and technology
US to deorbit international space station amid space rivalry with China
US to deorbit international space station amid space rivalry with China
Fintech app Dave, CEO in hot water after legal action by U.S
Fintech app Dave, CEO in hot water after legal action by U.S
Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: What's behind name swap?
Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: What's behind name swap?
Wolf Moon: First full moon of 2025 to illuminate sky on THIS day
Wolf Moon: First full moon of 2025 to illuminate sky on THIS day
UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content
UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content
Mice get VR goggles: Scientists develop tiny headsets for better research
Mice get VR goggles: Scientists develop tiny headsets for better research
WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support
WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?
Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa
Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early