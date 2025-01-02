How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?

The NHS Forest initiative is set to save more than £2bn every year by using green spaces, like parks or gardens to improve people’s health.
As per Sky News, this initiative aims to convert green spaces at hospitals and GP locations into therapy gardens.
These gardens are designed to help patients interact with nature, which can help improve their health and recovery process.
Many people are pleased with the initiative and mention that having access to outdoor spaces has significantly helped in their healing process.
Ben, who used to be a gardener and is currently recovering from a brain injury at Homerton Hospital in Hackney is grateful for the green space provided by the NHS Forest initiative.
The initiative began 15 years ago and has led to the planting of over 130,000 trees.
It has also created more than 400 green spaces, including various types like flower beds, vegetable gardens, orchards and allotments.
These green areas are part of the effort to not only improve the health process but also address the environmental issues.
This initiative is implemented by people like Emma Myers, who is an occupational therapist.
She believes the scheme is highly helpful, not only for the patients but also for the NHS staff.
Emma said, 'We need to think about preventative well-being. So the sessions that I do with the staff are about enabling them to take a break away from the stresses of their jobs, to come out to a natural environment, to enjoy being in a different space, doing something very calming."
She added, “And then they've got capacity to go back and give their best to our patients."