Eight-year-old boy survives miraculously among lions, elephants

In a major turn of events, an eight-year-old boy was found alive after surviving for five days alone in a game park in northern Zimbabwe, which is home to dangerous animals like lions and elephants.
As per BBC, the boy named Tinotenda Pudu started his dangerous journey by walking 23 km away from home and entered the Matusadona Game Park, which is known to be hazardous.
Matusadona Game Park is home to around 40 lions and at one time, it had one of the densest populations of lions in Africa.
This information was shared by Mutsa Murombedzi, a member of parliament from Mashonaland West on X (formerly Twitter).
He spent five days "sleeping on a rocky perch, amidst roaring lions, passing elephants, eating wild fruits,” she said.
Tinotenda survived by eating fruits from wild plants. He also used a stick to dig small wells in dry riverbeds to find water.
The boy was able to survive by using his understanding of the wilderness and his survival skills.
The Nyaminyami community organized a search party and used drums every day in an attempt to help the boy find his way home.
However, it was the park rangers who were the ones to find him in the end.