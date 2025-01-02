World

Eight-year-old boy survives miraculously among lions, elephants

The boy named Tinotenda Pudu started his dangerous journey by walking 23 km away from home

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025


In a major turn of events, an eight-year-old boy was found alive after surviving for five days alone in a game park in northern Zimbabwe, which is home to dangerous animals like lions and elephants.

As per BBC, the boy named Tinotenda Pudu started his dangerous journey by walking 23 km away from home and entered the Matusadona Game Park, which is known to be hazardous.

Matusadona Game Park is home to around 40 lions and at one time, it had one of the densest populations of lions in Africa.

This information was shared by Mutsa Murombedzi, a member of parliament from Mashonaland West on X (formerly Twitter).

He spent five days "sleeping on a rocky perch, amidst roaring lions, passing elephants, eating wild fruits,” she said.

Tinotenda survived by eating fruits from wild plants. He also used a stick to dig small wells in dry riverbeds to find water.

The boy was able to survive by using his understanding of the wilderness and his survival skills.

The Nyaminyami community organized a search party and used drums every day in an attempt to help the boy find his way home.

However, it was the park rangers who were the ones to find him in the end.

Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’

Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’
Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason

Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason
Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’

Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’
Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of her Netflix show 'With love, Meghan’

Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of her Netflix show 'With love, Meghan’
Elon Musk to interview AfD leader on X ahead of German election
Elon Musk to interview AfD leader on X ahead of German election
Russia provides 'major' update on Black Sea oil spill incident
Russia provides 'major' update on Black Sea oil spill incident
Toxic waste cleared from Bhopal gas leak site 40 years after tragedy
Toxic waste cleared from Bhopal gas leak site 40 years after tragedy
Polar Vortex to bring freezing temperatures, snow to US THIS week
Polar Vortex to bring freezing temperatures, snow to US THIS week
Trump's Las Vegas hotel cybertruck explosion sparks Musk reaction
Trump's Las Vegas hotel cybertruck explosion sparks Musk reaction
New Orleans under attack on New Year celebration by US Army veteran
New Orleans under attack on New Year celebration by US Army veteran
Experience WWII from inside with overnight stay on restored USS Cobia
Experience WWII from inside with overnight stay on restored USS Cobia
UK braces for major snowstorm with remote areas facing potential isolation
UK braces for major snowstorm with remote areas facing potential isolation
India, Pakistan exchange nuclear lists under long-standing pact
India, Pakistan exchange nuclear lists under long-standing pact
Coffee grounds could be secret to something amazing, don’t toss them
Coffee grounds could be secret to something amazing, don’t toss them
Pickup truck hits crowd during New Year celebrations in New Orleans, 10 dead
Pickup truck hits crowd during New Year celebrations in New Orleans, 10 dead
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit to EU: Zelensky vows no profit from war
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit to EU: Zelensky vows no profit from war