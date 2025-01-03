Elena Rybakina’s former coach gets suspended before Australian Open

Elena Rybakina’s former coach Stefano Vukov has been suspend and won’t be allowed to attend the 2025 Australian.
The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) recently announced that it was investigating him for a possible breach of the tour’s code of conduct.
After suspension, the world No. 6 tennis player hired Novak Djokovic’s former coach Goran Ivanisevic for the 2025 games.
On January 1, 2025, she made a shocking announcement that Vukov would be returning to her team.
However, the provisional ban would not allow him the access to practice courts or to Rybakina’s player box at Melbourne Park, or any other WTA event.
On Thursday, Vukov gave a statement to The Athletic, “Definitely never abused anyone,” it read.
The WTA confirmed the suspension, “The WTA can confirm that Stefano Vukov is currently under a provisional suspension pending an independent investigation into a potential breach of the WTA code of conduct.”
“As part of the provisional suspension, Mr Vukov is not eligible to obtain a WTA credential at this time. While the WTA does not typically comment on active investigations, we believe it is necessary to clarify this matter due to recent public statements that misrepresent the situation,” the statement continued.
Notably, the Australian Open main draw begins on January 12, 2025.