China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS

China faced another outbreak after Covid-19 marks five-year.
As per multiple social media posts and local reports Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is spreading at an alarming rate, with some netizens claiming the hospitals are overfilled with patients, NDTV report.
Videos circulating the internet showed crowded hospitals, with patients suffering from different viruses including influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumonia, and even Covid-19.
It was also revealed by internet users that allegedly China has declared a state of emergency, although nothing has been shared by the authorities.
The sudden increase of patients in hospitals was observed after China was already beleived to be at a risk for various respiratory infectious diseases in winter according to the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration.
HMPV is said to cause flu-like symptoms which can lead to severe respiratory issues especially in seniors and children, it was first identified in 2001.
Common signs of HMPV includes fever, cough, shortness of breath and nasal congestion and similar to Covid-19 HMPV can also spread through close interaction with patients and being in contact with contaminated surfaces.
Earlier, respiratory expert at a Shanghai hospital instructed public against the use of antiviral drugs to fight Human Metapneumovirus, whose symptoms are similar to cold but has no vaccine available for it yet.
It is pertinent to note according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention U.S. has also observed alarming rate of Covid-19 cases in the last week of December with the danger of exposure being 1 in 8 during Christmas gathering.