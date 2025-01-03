Health

China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS

Hospitals in China see a surge in patients due to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) affecting a large portion of population

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS

China faced another outbreak after Covid-19 marks five-year.

As per multiple social media posts and local reports Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is spreading at an alarming rate, with some netizens claiming the hospitals are overfilled with patients, NDTV report.

Videos circulating the internet showed crowded hospitals, with patients suffering from different viruses including influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumonia, and even Covid-19.

It was also revealed by internet users that allegedly China has declared a state of emergency, although nothing has been shared by the authorities.

The sudden increase of patients in hospitals was observed after China was already beleived to be at a risk for various respiratory infectious diseases in winter according to the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration.

HMPV is said to cause flu-like symptoms which can lead to severe respiratory issues especially in seniors and children, it was first identified in 2001.

Common signs of HMPV includes fever, cough, shortness of breath and nasal congestion and similar to Covid-19 HMPV can also spread through close interaction with patients and being in contact with contaminated surfaces.

Earlier, respiratory expert at a Shanghai hospital instructed public against the use of antiviral drugs to fight Human Metapneumovirus, whose symptoms are similar to cold but has no vaccine available for it yet.

It is pertinent to note according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention U.S. has also observed alarming rate of Covid-19 cases in the last week of December with the danger of exposure being 1 in 8 during Christmas gathering.

Novak Djokovic knocked out of Brisbane International by Reilly Opelka

Novak Djokovic knocked out of Brisbane International by Reilly Opelka
Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'

Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'
How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners

How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners
Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy

Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know
Lung cancer can affect non-smokers too: Hidden signs you need to know
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year
U.S. medications to see massive price hike on new year
World Health Organization asks china to share COVID data
World Health Organization asks china to share COVID data
Each cigarette could steal 20 minutes from your life, study
Each cigarette could steal 20 minutes from your life, study
Top worries of 2024 revealed in end-of-year polls: Find out
Top worries of 2024 revealed in end-of-year polls: Find out
Bird flu pandemic: CDC shares disturbing update about potential outbreak
Bird flu pandemic: CDC shares disturbing update about potential outbreak
South Wales hospitals issue mask mandate amid severe flu spike
South Wales hospitals issue mask mandate amid severe flu spike
Systane eye drops may cause blindness, FDA warns
Systane eye drops may cause blindness, FDA warns