'Pamaal' finale impresses fans: Malika’s journey wins public praise

Green Entertainment’s hit drama Pamaal has finally concluded, receiving widespread acclaim.
Pamaal was written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Khizer Idrees.
The story follows Malika, who overcomes personal and financial struggles following her husband’s death. In the last episode, she became financially independent and an acclaimed drama writer, delivering an award-winning speech, marking an amazing end to the hit serial.
Fans reaction:
Viewers appreciated the ending and Saba Qamar’s phenomenal performance. Many emphasised Malika’s empowerment and financial independence.
A fan wrote, “The ending was gentle, realistic, and powerful. It reminded me that healing doesn’t erase pain—it teaches us how to live with it.”
Another fan commented, “Being financially independent is one of the best gifts a woman can give herself. It was so satisfying to see Malika finally stand up for herself and put her jate and jithani in their place at such a powerful moment.”
“From start to the last episode, Pamal touched hearts. Saba Qamar once again proved why she is one of the finest actors. Goodbye Pamaal,” another wrote.
Pamaal’s cast included Saba Qamar as Malika and Usman Mukhtar as Raza, Haris Waheed, and more.