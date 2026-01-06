2026 New Year’s resolutions reveal surprising trends among Americans

The New Year’s resolutions Americans made for 2026 have now been unveiled.
A survey of over 2,200 adults by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) revealed that mental health is most popular focus with nearly four in ten people planning to prioritize it this year.
This marks a 5% increase compared to last year. While physical fitness (44%) and financial goals (42%) are still the most popular New Year’s resolutions, the survey shows that mental health is becoming increasingly important for Americans, as per US News.
Other popular goals include eating healthier, spending more time on relationships and focusing on spiritual growth.
“It is encouraging to see more individuals planning to prioritize their mental health in 2026, particularly younger adults,” APA President Dr. Theresa Miskimen Rivera said in a news release.
“The strategies people are embracing — such as regular physical activity, mindfulness practices, adequate sleep, time in nature and engaging in therapy — reflect a growing recognition that mental health is deeply connected to daily habits,” Rivera continued.
She further acknowledged that making even small and purposeful changes in your habits and lifestyle can significantly and positively affect your overall health and well-being in a lasting way.