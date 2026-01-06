Health
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Health

2026 New Year’s resolutions reveal surprising trends among Americans

A recent survey shows the top goals and priorities Americans are setting for 2026

  • By Fatima Nadeem
2026 New Year’s resolutions reveal surprising trends among Americans
2026 New Year’s resolutions reveal surprising trends among Americans

The New Year’s resolutions Americans made for 2026 have now been unveiled.

A survey of over 2,200 adults by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) revealed that mental health is most popular focus with nearly four in ten people planning to prioritize it this year.

This marks a 5% increase compared to last year. While physical fitness (44%) and financial goals (42%) are still the most popular New Year’s resolutions, the survey shows that mental health is becoming increasingly important for Americans, as per US News.

Other popular goals include eating healthier, spending more time on relationships and focusing on spiritual growth.

“It is encouraging to see more individuals planning to prioritize their mental health in 2026, particularly younger adults,” APA President Dr. Theresa Miskimen Rivera said in a news release.

“The strategies people are embracing — such as regular physical activity, mindfulness practices, adequate sleep, time in nature and engaging in therapy — reflect a growing recognition that mental health is deeply connected to daily habits,” Rivera continued.

She further acknowledged that making even small and purposeful changes in your habits and lifestyle can significantly and positively affect your overall health and well-being in a lasting way.

Sleep over gym: How quality rest impacts your lifespan

Sleep over gym: How quality rest impacts your lifespan
Opioid use during pregnancy significantly increased over decade, study

Opioid use during pregnancy significantly increased over decade, study
Drug-resistant fungus Candida Auris identified in Connecticut, experts

Drug-resistant fungus Candida Auris identified in Connecticut, experts
GLP-1 drugs linked to fewer Asthma attacks in overweight teens

GLP-1 drugs linked to fewer Asthma attacks in overweight teens
Small peanut doses effectively treats childhood allergies, study

Small peanut doses effectively treats childhood allergies, study
Sleep patterns may signal early dementia risk, study

Sleep patterns may signal early dementia risk, study

Women with heart disease face higher risk from angioplasty, study

Women with heart disease face higher risk from angioplasty, study
Children in UK to receive chickenpox vaccine for first time

Children in UK to receive chickenpox vaccine for first time
Severe CKD patients at significantly higher risk of Gastroparesis, study

Severe CKD patients at significantly higher risk of Gastroparesis, study
NHS warns people consuming Levothyroxine to treat thyroid

NHS warns people consuming Levothyroxine to treat thyroid
Alarming surge in gestational diabetes over past decade, study

Alarming surge in gestational diabetes over past decade, study
THIS common medicine may harm your health over time, HSE warns

THIS common medicine may harm your health over time, HSE warns

Popular News

JD Vance’s Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested

JD Vance’s Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested
3 hours ago
'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

4 hours ago
Sophie Turner breaks silence on dating life amid Chris Martin romance buzz

Sophie Turner breaks silence on dating life amid Chris Martin romance buzz
5 hours ago