  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Novo Nordisk rolls out first-ever GLP-1 pill, Wegovy, in US

FDA previously approved the pill and provided a more affordable alternative to the weekly injectable GLP-1 drugs

Novo Nordisk has finally introduced the first-ever GLP-1 pill for weight loss, Wegovy, across the US, marking a significant milestone in obesity treatment.

On December 22, 2025, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pill and provided a more affordable alternative to the weekly injectable GLP-1 drugs that took over the entire market.

Cash prices for the pill starts from $149 to $299 per month, depending on dosage. The initial 1.5-mg dose will be accessible for $149 per month at over 70,000 pharmacies, including CVS and Costco, and via telehealth providers, including Weight Watchers, Ro, LifeMD, and GoodRx.

Increased doses will be available later this week. Patients with insurance coverage may pay as little as $25 per month.

Notably, the recently introduced GLP-1 pill will be offered via President Donald Trump’s direct-to-consumer website, TrumpRx, as part of an agreement with Novo Nordisk.

As per the company, the drug’s roll out “opens new possibilities” for over 100 million Americans living with obesity.

The Wevogy pill uses semaglutide, the same active ingredient as Novo Nordisk’s injectable Wegovy that works similarly to the GLP-1 hormone to suppress appetite.

In a phase three trials, patients saw a major weight reduction of nearly 16.6% of their body weight after 64 weeks.

Moreover, the FDA approved the pill to minimise the risk of cardiac disorders in adults suffering from obesity, who are at a significantly higher risk of contracting the disease.

