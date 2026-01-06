Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Health

Alumis psoriasis drug succeeds in phase 3, shares spike

Alumis plans to file for FDA approval in the second half of 2026, intensifying competitive pressure on Sotyktu

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Alumis psoriasis drug succeeds in phase 3, shares spike
Alumis psoriasis drug succeeds in phase 3, shares spike

Alumis, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced two phase 3 trials of its TYK2 inhibitor envudeucitinib met their co-primary endpoints in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, making the medicine as a potential rival to Bristol Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu.

After receiving the news, Alumis’ shares spiked to double in premarket trading.

Nearly 1,700 patents were enrolled in those trials, with half getting envudeucitinib twice daily and the rest getting either Amgen’s Otezla (apremilast) or placebo.

At Week 16, 74% of patients treated with envudeucitinib successfully accomplished about 75% enhancement on the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 75), while 59% sign reached a score of zero or one on the static Physician’s Global Assessment (sPGA), meeting both co-primary endpoints.

Alumis further reported that early separation from placebo by Week 4 and improved results, with reduced itching and feeling of discomfort.

While cross-trial comparisons should be interpreted cautiously, the results were better than those reported for Sotyktu that showed lower PASI 75, PASI 90, and PASI 100 response rates in its phase 3 trials.

Alumis plans to file for FDA approval in the second half of 2026, intensifying competitive pressure on Sotyktu, which has adversely impacted initial sales expectations. The company is also advancing envudeucitinib into lupus, with phase 2b data expected in the near future.

Novo Nordisk rolls out first-ever GLP-1 pill, Wegovy, in US

Novo Nordisk rolls out first-ever GLP-1 pill, Wegovy, in US
US slashes routine Rotavirus vaccine, reversing decades of progress

US slashes routine Rotavirus vaccine, reversing decades of progress
US drops universal childhood vaccine recommendations, including hepatitis

US drops universal childhood vaccine recommendations, including hepatitis
2026 New Year’s resolutions reveal surprising trends among Americans

2026 New Year’s resolutions reveal surprising trends among Americans
Sleep over gym: How quality rest impacts your lifespan

Sleep over gym: How quality rest impacts your lifespan
Opioid use during pregnancy significantly increased over decade, study

Opioid use during pregnancy significantly increased over decade, study
Drug-resistant fungus Candida Auris identified in Connecticut, experts

Drug-resistant fungus Candida Auris identified in Connecticut, experts
GLP-1 drugs linked to fewer Asthma attacks in overweight teens

GLP-1 drugs linked to fewer Asthma attacks in overweight teens
Small peanut doses effectively treats childhood allergies, study

Small peanut doses effectively treats childhood allergies, study
Sleep patterns may signal early dementia risk, study

Sleep patterns may signal early dementia risk, study

Women with heart disease face higher risk from angioplasty, study

Women with heart disease face higher risk from angioplasty, study
Children in UK to receive chickenpox vaccine for first time

Children in UK to receive chickenpox vaccine for first time

Popular News

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure
11 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

60 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight

Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight
39 minutes ago