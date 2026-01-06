US slashes routine Rotavirus vaccine, reversing decades of progress

Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Several vaccines, including influenza, rotavirus, RSV and other vaccines are no longer fully recommended

In a major shift, the Trump administration has announced to slash routine vaccine recommendations during childhood from 17 to 11 shots, marking the biggest change to vaccines shift under the guidance of longtime vaccine critic Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Several vaccines, including influenza, Rotavirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other vaccines are no longer fully recommended.

As per the latest recommendation policy, Rotavirus, it is not considered the deadliest one that would require vaccination; however, its dangers were once underestimated.

Many infected children with Rotavirus experience several symptoms, including fever, vomiting, and diarrhea.

In the early 1970s, pediatrician Paul Offit viewed rotavirus as a minor disease, particularly across the U.S. where most children recovered without long-term harm.

A few children experienced vomiting so frequently that they could not retain fluids, pleading to severe dehydration due to the deficiency of electrolytes.

Offit recalls a nine-month-old patient in the late 1970s who contracted the virus and got hospitalized after her mother struggled to keep her hydrated at home.

Offit collaborated with other scientists to develop a Rotavirus vaccine.

Their oral vaccine, RotaTeq, was administered to infants as sweet-tasting drops, was licensed in 2006 and remains one of two main Rotavirus vaccines used across the US.

Today, nearly 70% of American children receive Rotavirus vaccination, and severe hospitalizations are now rare.

