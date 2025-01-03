World

Investigation launched after 'massive' space junk crashes in Kenyan village

The object that fell from the sky was a large metallic ring that is about 2.5 meters wide

  Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025


A large, extremely hot object fell from the sky into a village, Mukuku in Kenya on Monday afternoon.

Local people then informed the country’s national broadcaster about the incident, which led to an investigation by Kenya’s Space Agency (KSA) to identify the object.

As per multiple reports, KSA confirmed that the object that fell from the sky was a large metallic ring that is about 2.5 meters wide and weighs 500 kilograms.

The space agency identified the object to be space debris, which came from a launch rocket.

Early reports suggest the object is a separation ring from a rocket.

The space agency mentioned that space debris usually burns up before reaching the Earth’s atmosphere or lands in uninhabited areas like the sea.

The KSA said in a statement, "This is an isolated case, which the agency will investigate and address using the established framework under the International Space Law.”

It added, "Our experts will analyse the object, use existing frameworks to identify the owner, and keep the public informed of the next steps and outcomes."

The KSA is now studying the object and trying to determine its exact origin.

