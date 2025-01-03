Incase launches new Microsoft ergonomic keyboard with unique design

Incase, the brand that now owns Microsoft’s accessories line has introduced a new, compact ergonomic keyboard.
As per The Verge, the keyboard has a split and contoured design for comfort, a cushioned palm rest and a unique “Copilot” button.
Priced at $119.99, this wireless keyboard features scissor-style keys that are very responsive, requiring only a short press of 1.3mm when typing.
The keyboard can connect to up to three devices using Bluetooth, and it is powered by two AAA batteries that can last up to 36 months.
After Microsoft stopped making its non-Surface mice, keyboards and other accessories two years ago, Incase collaborated with Microsoft to reintroduce these products.
They used the same parts and supply chain that Microsoft originally used for the accessories.
Although the price of this keyboard may be considered high, it is still cheaper than higher-end ergonomic keyboards, such as the Nuio Flow and ZSA Voyager, which each cost $365.
Incase plans to release the keyboard soon with the intention to introduce more Microsoft-designed accessories in the future including ergonomic mice, previously designed keyboards and even audio products.