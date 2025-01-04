Sci-Tech

Apple settles Siri eavesdropping scandal for $95 million

Siri was accused of listening to and recording customers’ conversations without permission

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Apple has agreed to pay $95m (£77m) to settle the privacy lawsuit against its virtual assistant Siri.

According to CBS News, Apple has settled a court case accusing the company of using its Siri devices to listen to and record conversations of users without their permission.

The settlement filed on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, in Oakland, California, federal court will resolve a 5-year-old lawsuit alleging that the tech giant turned Siri into a snoop to eavesdrop on the iPhone and other trendy device users.

Moreover, Apple has not admitted any wrongdoing but has agreed to settle the case and pay $95 million.

Who Filed the Lawsuit?

The Wood Law Firm, a class-action lawsuit specialist, in August 2019 filed a court complaint against the technology company after the news outlet The Guardian published an article claiming that Siri’s microphone was secretly turning on and recording users' conversations.

Apple updated its virtual assistant in September 2014, enabling it to activate with the words “Hey, Siri,” but the report alleges that the devices were also recording conversations at other times to help the company in improving its technology.

The report led to the lawsuit and later sparked allegations that the company is also sharing secretly recorded conversations with the advertisers.

