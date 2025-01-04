World

Tragic fire in Dallas shopping center claims lives of 579 animals

No people were injured in the fire, but it caused significant damage to the one-story shopping centre

  • January 04, 2025
A tragic incident occurred in Dallas, where a fire engulfed a pet shop at the Plaza Latina, killing more than 500 animals.

Although, the flames of the fire did not directly reach the animals, this tragedy has claimed the lives of 579 animals, most of which were small birds, as per Sky News.

Chickens, hamsters, two dogs and two cats have also died due to smoke inhalation.

Dallas Fire and Rescue (DFR) spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement that the fire lasted for approximately two hours and required the efforts of up to 45 firefighters to extinguish it.

He said, "While DFR personnel did search and attempt rescue, all animals in the shop unfortunately perished due to smoke inhalation."

While, no people were injured in the fire, it caused significant damage to the one-story shopping centre, including the partial collapse of its roof.

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown and the authorities are investigating the matter.

The shopping centre, which has several small businesses, is referred to on its Facebook page as "a place where people can go to eat, and buy all sorts of Latin goods and services.”

