Statue of iconic Irish musician Rory Gallagher unveiled at Ulster Hall

A statue honouring an iconic Irish rock and blues legend, Rory Gallagher has been revealed at the Ulster Hall in Belfast.
As per BBC, the statue is placed outside the Ulster Hall, which is located on Bedford Street.
Rory often performed at this venue during the period of conflict in Northern Ireland.
The design of the statue is inspired by a famous photo of Rory performing on stage at the Ulster Hall, which was featured on the cover of Melody Maker magazine.
The statue was created by artists Anto Brennan, Jessica Checkley and David O'Brien from Bronze Art Ireland.
Lord Mayor of Belfast Mickey Murray, during the opening ceremony highlighted that “Gallagher's authenticity and talent transcended borders.”
A large group of people, including fans, family members and notable figures gathered to witness the unveiling of the statue.
During the ceremony, the crowd cheered by chanting “Rory” and clapping loudly.
Rory’s relatives expressed that it was a wonderful and meaningful day for them.
On the other hand, a famous guitar, which Rory used during his career, was sold at an auction last year for over £889,000.