US to hit with biggest winter storm in over a decade

Severe thunderstorms, heavy snow, treacherous ice, and rain hit the US during the biggest winter storm in over a decade.
According to BCC, an estimated 62 million people in the United States will be affected by the heaviest snowfall and coldest temperatures in more than ten years.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm that will begin in the middle of the US on Saturday afternoon will later move to the east and is expected to be continued till Monday, January 6, 2025.
States including Mississippi and Florida that have not previously experienced extreme weather conditions are warned to expect treacherous conditions.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration noted, “For some, this could be the heaviest snowfall in over a decade,” while AccuWeather forecaster Dan DePodwin added, “This could lead to the coldest January for the US since 2011.”
DePodwin said that "temperatures that are well below historical average" could stay for a week.