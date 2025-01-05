World

New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack

The coroner’s office has confirmed the identities of 13 out of the 14 people who were killed in the attack

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025


New Orleans held a memorial service to mourn the lives of the 14 people who were tragically killed.

A tragic incident has unfolded on January 1, in the tourist area of New Orleans, Louisiana, where a vehicle drove into a crowd of people celebrating the New Year.

Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said that Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former US Army soldier intentionally drove a rented truck into a crowd at high speed with the intention to hit as many people as possible.

Some family members of the people who were killed in the attack were present at the gathering on Saturday night.

The vigil started near a temporary memorial that had been set up for the victims.

This memorial included items like pictures of the victims, candles, teddy bears and flowers as a tribute to those who lost their lives.

The coroner’s office in New Orleans has confirmed the identities of 13 out of the 14 people who were killed in the attack, one of whom is Edward Pettifer, who was the stepson of Prince William and Prince Harry's nanny.

Prince William yesterday paid tribute to Mr Pettifer, saying he was "shocked and saddened" by his "tragic" death.

As per the early reports, most of the people who were affected by the incident were local residents.

The official cause of death for all 14 victims, as determined by the coroner’s office, is “blunt force injuries.”

Moreover, around 30 other people were injured in an attack.

