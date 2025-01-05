Sci-Tech

Black holes no longer hidden: Scientists discover new way to spot phenomena

Scientists uncover new method to detect hidden supermassive black holes

  • January 05, 2025
The black hole mystery is no longer hidden as scientists have uncovered a new way to detect them.

According to SciTech Daily, the origin of the supermassive black holes is one of the greatest mysteries of astronomy, but with the help of gravitational wave detection, scientists are trying to deep dive into it.

Researchers in the recent breakthrough study have detected gravitational waves from small black holes as their frequency is detectable with the new technology, unlike larger black holes that emit waves at very low frequencies.

The lead author of the study, Jakob Stegmann, said, “Our idea basically works like listening to a radio channel. We propose to use the signal from pairs of small black holes similar to how radio waves carry the signal. The supermassive black holes are the music that is encoded in the frequency modulation (FM) of the detected signal.”

“The novel aspect of this idea is to utilise high frequencies that are easy to detect to probe lower frequencies that we are not sensitive to yet,” he added.

The results from pulsar timing arrays supported the idea that the black hole pairs are merging. However, this evidence came from the combined signal of many distant black hole pairs that effectively create background noise.

