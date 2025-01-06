China sets new world record for solar technology

Chinese solar company Trina Solar has set a new world record for making super-efficient solar panels.
According to Reuters, the company in a statement on Monday, January 6, 2025, has broken the world record for the percentage of sunlight that a solar panel could convert into electricity.
As per the results certified by the solar research body, Fraunhofer CalLab, in Germany, the new n-type, fully passivated heterojunction (HJT) modules solar panel of the company achieved an impressive 25.44% efficiency rate in lab tests.
Professor Martin Green at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, whose lab held a solar cell efficiency record for more than 10 years, says that the new record proves that HJT solar technology has great potential to become next-generation technology for the sector.
Green told Reuters, “In the long run it's all about efficiency, so even if some sequences are at the moment more costly than others, what tends to happen is that as the industry gets itself into a new technology, the cost comes down quite quickly.”
Moreover, the CEO and chairman of the company, Gao Jifan, pledged that the company will continue to increase development in passivated solar technology to continue its leadership in the technology.