Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka made a heartbreaking confession about her regrets after the sudden death of her father.
According to Sportskeeda, the world's no. 1 player, who began her 2025 season by winning the Brisbane International title, revealed how much she regrets not spending enough time with her father, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 43 due to meningitis.
Sabalenka said in her cover feature, “It’s kind of a sad story, but right now I wish I could spend a little more time with my dad and more time with my sister.”
“Time flies, and you never know what’s gonna happen tomorrow. It’s really important to be close to your family and to spend more time with your family, because life is crazy, and you have to appreciate what you have," she continued.
Three-time Grand Slam winner also disclosed her desire to spend more time with her younger sister, Tonechka, and make more memories with her amid her demanding and packed tour schedule.
The 26-year-old also stressed the fact that time flies quickly and highlighted that it is important for her to make the most of the moments with family and loved ones amid her "crazy" life.