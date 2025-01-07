Sports

Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death

World No. 1 tennis player reveals one of her biggest regrets of her life

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025
Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about fathers death
Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka made a heartbreaking confession about her regrets after the sudden death of her father.

According to Sportskeeda, the world's no. 1 player, who began her 2025 season by winning the Brisbane International title, revealed how much she regrets not spending enough time with her father, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 43 due to meningitis.

Sabalenka said in her cover feature, “It’s kind of a sad story, but right now I wish I could spend a little more time with my dad and more time with my sister.”

“Time flies, and you never know what’s gonna happen tomorrow. It’s really important to be close to your family and to spend more time with your family, because life is crazy, and you have to appreciate what you have," she continued.

Three-time Grand Slam winner also disclosed her desire to spend more time with her younger sister, Tonechka, and make more memories with her amid her demanding and packed tour schedule.

The 26-year-old also stressed the fact that time flies quickly and highlighted that it is important for her to make the most of the moments with family and loved ones amid her "crazy" life.

Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats

Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats

Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release

Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release
Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub

Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub
Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster
Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90
Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90
Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson after disappointing season
Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson after disappointing season
Naomi Osaka shares emotional message after Auckland's teary-eyed retirement
Naomi Osaka shares emotional message after Auckland's teary-eyed retirement
Babar Azam, Shan Masood set historic milestone in Test against South Africa
Babar Azam, Shan Masood set historic milestone in Test against South Africa
US secures United Cup with Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz’s singles wins
US secures United Cup with Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz’s singles wins
World Test Championship 2025: Australia to face South Africa in final at Lord's
World Test Championship 2025: Australia to face South Africa in final at Lord's
Aryna Sabalenka achieves new milestone ahead of Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka achieves new milestone ahead of Australian Open
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award
Elena Rybakina breaks silence on suspension of former coach Stefano Vukov
Elena Rybakina breaks silence on suspension of former coach Stefano Vukov
Derrick Henry donates game-worn cleats on 30th birthday for ALS awareness
Derrick Henry donates game-worn cleats on 30th birthday for ALS awareness
Novak Djokovic breaks silence on 2025 Brisbane International shock defeat
Novak Djokovic breaks silence on 2025 Brisbane International shock defeat