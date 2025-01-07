Royal

Meghan Markle receives support from Oprah Winfrey on her latest move

Oprah Winfrey sent a special message for the Duchess of Sussex after her Insta return

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025


Oprah Winfrey has extended a rare public message of support to Meghan Markle, commending her for her latest venture.

After the Duchess of Sussex announced her return to social media following a hiatus, the American talk show host sent a special message to her.

She turned to her Instagram handle @Oprahdaily to note a message that read, "We're about to see more of Meghan Markle in 2025!”

Winfrey added, "The Duchess of Sussex announced she will have a new cooking show on Netflix.”

"Tap the link in our bio to watch the trailer and find out when you can tune in. (It's sooner than you think!)."

To note, these touching words came after the mother-of-two revealed her upcoming Netflix series, titled With Love, Meghan, which will showcase her love of cooking, gardening and hosting.

Meghan and Winfrey shared a friendly bond as the host interviewed Harry and Meghan in a bombshell sit-down back in 2021.

During that interview, the Duchess of Sussex made claims that Princess Kate compelled her to cry, and that an unnamed senior royal raised "concerns" about Prince Archie's skin colour.

