Princess Eugenie appears happy in first outing since dad Andrew lost Prince title

  • By Riba Shaikh
Princess Eugenie appeared unfazed in her first ever public appearance since dad Andrew lost his Prince title and Royal Lodge.

As per Daily Mail’s, the Princess of York was photographed for the first time alongside with husband Jack Brooksbank in Notting Hill.

Clad in a relaxed black top, matching jeans and brown boots, the 12th in line to the throne could be seen enjoying an animated conversation walking next to Jack.

As per the photos obtained by the aforementioned outlet, the duo was all smiles as they exchanged warm glances while speaking to their companions.

The companions – who were walking with the couple were laughing along as Eugenie chatted expressively.

Jack opted for a jeans, a jumper, Nike trainers and a bobble hat for his London outing with Eugenie.

This appearance came just days after Eugenie's older sister Beatrice was seen gloomy during a recent visit to Windsor's Royal Lodge.

Just days before this sighting, senior royal correspondent Rebecca English revealed that Beatrice and Eugenie have been reportedly spending more time supporting their beleaguered father.

