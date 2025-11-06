Royal

Inside Meghan Markle's first day on new film set after eight-year hiatus

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to her acting career after she took a break in late 2017, before her wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's new role is helping her thrive on the filming set.

After taking an eight-year break from acting, the Duchess of Sussex is now working on a brand new movie featuring Lily Collins and Brie Larson.

An insider shared with PEOPLE, on Wednesday, November 5, that Meghan has a small role in the project and she "was on the set today".

"She seemed very relaxed and happy,” the source added. "She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth."

A studio source for The Sun, who was the first to report the news after the 44-year-old was seen on the set of Amazon MGM Studios' Close Personal Friends in Pasadena, California, called Meghan's return a "massive moment" for her.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Close Personal Friends also stars Jack Quaid and Henry Golding. The movie was announced in August and is directed by Jason Orley.

The story follows a couple who meet a celebrity couple during a trip to Santa Barbara, California. Filming started in London in September before moving to California.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, moved to Santa Barbara in 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties in the UK. They still live there with son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4.

