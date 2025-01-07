Kent issues urgent health warnings amid cold weather threat 

In the light of cold weather warnings, authorities in Kent have issued new health warnings.
As per BBC, the authorities are alerting the public to prepare for cold weather conditions.
The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber warning for cold weather, which will remain in effect across the country until Sunday.
Cold weather is expected to lead to more deaths, especially among elderly people.
Temperatures in certain areas of the country is expected to drop to around -4C.
What are experts saying?
Dr Anjan Ghosh, director of public health for Kent County Council (KCC) adviced, "Being prepared, keeping informed and following common sense advice will help you and your loved ones stay safe and well when temperatures fall.”
He added, “If you can, please keep looking out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours."
Dan Watkins, KCC cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said, "Our libraries are there for people in cold weather as they are part of the national warm spaces network."
Kate Langford, chief medical officer at NHS Kent and Medway, shared, "Prolonged cold weather can be a risk for anyone, but those who are vulnerable, including elderly people, those with breathing difficulties, and children under five, are particularly at risk."