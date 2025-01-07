Health

Kent issues urgent health warnings amid cold weather threat

Cold weather is expected to lead to more deaths, especially among elderly people

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025
Kent issues urgent health warnings amid cold weather threat
Kent issues urgent health warnings amid cold weather threat 

In the light of cold weather warnings, authorities in Kent have issued new health warnings.

As per BBC, the authorities are alerting the public to prepare for cold weather conditions.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber warning for cold weather, which will remain in effect across the country until Sunday.

Cold weather is expected to lead to more deaths, especially among elderly people.

Temperatures in certain areas of the country is expected to drop to around -4C.

What are experts saying?

Dr Anjan Ghosh, director of public health for Kent County Council (KCC) adviced, "Being prepared, keeping informed and following common sense advice will help you and your loved ones stay safe and well when temperatures fall.”

He added, “If you can, please keep looking out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours."

Dan Watkins, KCC cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said, "Our libraries are there for people in cold weather as they are part of the national warm spaces network."

Kate Langford, chief medical officer at NHS Kent and Medway, shared, "Prolonged cold weather can be a risk for anyone, but those who are vulnerable, including elderly people, those with breathing difficulties, and children under five, are particularly at risk."

Kent issues urgent health warnings amid cold weather threat

Kent issues urgent health warnings amid cold weather threat

How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement

How Tom Holland hinted at his proposal plans to Zendaya before engagement
Whale sharks, tiny chameleons face shocking threat of extinction

Whale sharks, tiny chameleons face shocking threat of extinction
Swedish Royal Family makes first big announcement of 2025

Swedish Royal Family makes first big announcement of 2025
Bird flu claims first human life in the US
Bird flu claims first human life in the US
Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study
Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study
China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases
China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Breakfast common myths that need to be busted
Breakfast common myths that need to be busted
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
China hit with new virus HMPV six years after COVID-19: DETAILS
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
How do NHS therapy gardens help boost health and save millions?
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals