California wildfire forces residents to evacuate amid 'destructive' winds

Wildfire across South California put millions in danger as it experiences violent gusts of up to 100 mph speed.
As per NBC, the wildfire which broke out on Tuesday morning at around 10:30am (local time) has reached dangerous level resulting in the evacuation of 30,000 residents from Pacific Palisades in L.A. amid “life-threatening and destructive” winds.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) revealed that after just few hours the blaze has grew from 10 acres to nearly 3,000 acres.
Additionally, it was confirmed that the wildfire was caused by the area receiving little to no rain this season, dry conditions and strong winds.
LAFD Fire Chief Kristin M.Crowley shared in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that more than 10,300 households and 13,200 structures were threatened by the fire.
Kristin added, "We feel very blessed at this point that there’s no injuries that are reported."
The fire is still going strong with danger of spreading to other neighbourhoods, who have been warned to be ready for an evacuation order as the wind gusts are not slowing down.
Furthermore, LAFD public information officer Margaret Stewart shared that 250 firefighters are actively helping out in the blaze.
Winter wildfires in California are often due to Santa Ana winds which bring hot dry air to coastal areas, causing lower humidity levels which prompts fires to increase rapidly.
A climate scientist at the University of California, L.A Daniel Swain named climate change to be the main reason behind the increase of wildfires.
Los Angeles Fire Department has called all available units and officers to help out and be ready as the winds are predicted to become more violent overnight.