Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future

Pep Guardiola showed clear frustration as questions over his Manchester City future resurfaced.
The reaction came just days after a report claimed the Spanish manager could leave the club at the end of the season.
Guardiola, who is in his tenth year at the Etihad Stadium, recently signed a contract extension during last season’s challenging campaign and is currently under contract until June 2027.
Guardiola spoke to the media on Friday before Manchester City’s Premier League match against West Ham, where he was repeatedly asked about his future at the club.
He said, “In the last three or four years, every time in a certain period, [you] ask me about that question. So yeah, sooner or later [I will leave], I don't know, with 75 or 76 [years old] I will quit Manchester City, but I understand that question when I have enough contract, but as you said it perfectly, I have 18 months [left on the contract]. So I'm so delighted, happy.”
Guardiola added in frustration, “I answered that question two questions before! So I'm here. What's going to happen? Who knows that? Who knows even if I have 10 years contract, or I have six months contract, so football changes a lot. So now I'm focusing on West Ham.”
Although Guardiola has two-year contract, there is growing belief that this may be his last season at Manchester City and Enzo Maresca is reportedly being considered as his replacement.