Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future

Pep Guardiola became agitated with repeated questions about his Manchester City future

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future
Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future

Pep Guardiola showed clear frustration as questions over his Manchester City future resurfaced.

The reaction came just days after a report claimed the Spanish manager could leave the club at the end of the season.

Guardiola, who is in his tenth year at the Etihad Stadium, recently signed a contract extension during last season’s challenging campaign and is currently under contract until June 2027.

Guardiola spoke to the media on Friday before Manchester City’s Premier League match against West Ham, where he was repeatedly asked about his future at the club.

He said, “In the last three or four years, every time in a certain period, [you] ask me about that question. So yeah, sooner or later [I will leave], I don't know, with 75 or 76 [years old] I will quit Manchester City, but I understand that question when I have enough contract, but as you said it perfectly, I have 18 months [left on the contract]. So I'm so delighted, happy.”

Guardiola added in frustration, “I answered that question two questions before! So I'm here. What's going to happen? Who knows that? Who knows even if I have 10 years contract, or I have six months contract, so football changes a lot. So now I'm focusing on West Ham.”

Although Guardiola has two-year contract, there is growing belief that this may be his last season at Manchester City and Enzo Maresca is reportedly being considered as his replacement.

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off jaw-dropping shredded physique at 40

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off jaw-dropping shredded physique at 40
Rory McIlroy teases 'ambitious' future plans after historic 2025 season

Rory McIlroy teases 'ambitious' future plans after historic 2025 season
Ferrari reveals launch date for 2026 Formula 1 car

Ferrari reveals launch date for 2026 Formula 1 car
Nikola Jokić breaks NBA history for most assists by center

Nikola Jokić breaks NBA history for most assists by center

Los Angeles Rams' Nacua apologises after controversial touchdown dance

Los Angeles Rams' Nacua apologises after controversial touchdown dance
Greg Biffle’s private jet crashes at North Carolina airport

Greg Biffle’s private jet crashes at North Carolina airport
Mohamed Salah honoured with special-edition Adidas F50 football boots

Mohamed Salah honoured with special-edition Adidas F50 football boots
World’s tallest college basketball player Olivier Rioux breaks records with historic dunk

World’s tallest college basketball player Olivier Rioux breaks records with historic dunk
Ronaldo's new photo with ‘Fast and Furious’ cast sparks buzz: ‘Gotta be AI’

Ronaldo's new photo with ‘Fast and Furious’ cast sparks buzz: ‘Gotta be AI’
Jake Paul warns to sue Deontay Wilder over ‘scripted’ Joshua fight claims

Jake Paul warns to sue Deontay Wilder over ‘scripted’ Joshua fight claims
Lewis Hamilton vows improvement after disappointing Ferrari debut year

Lewis Hamilton vows improvement after disappointing Ferrari debut year
Travis Kelce confident in Patrick Mahomes’ strong comeback after ACL injury

Travis Kelce confident in Patrick Mahomes’ strong comeback after ACL injury

Popular News

Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career

Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career

16 minutes ago
James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

4 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future

Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future
7 minutes ago