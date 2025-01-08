Meta ditches necessary content policies after removing fact-checkers in U.S

Sci-Tech

  by Web Desk
  January 08, 2025
Meta made major changes to its content moderation policies as president-elect Donald Trump gears up for office.

The tech-giant announced key adjustments to its platforms on Tuesday, along with the discontinuation of independent fact-checkers, Meta also updated its hateful conduct policy which will be effective immediately.

The update will allow users to post new type of contents on the platforms which were previously prohibited such as referring to "women as household objects or property," reported by CNN.

Additionally, new section of the policy will allow “allegations of mental illness or abnormality when based on gender or sexual orientation, given political and religious discourse about transgender-ism and homosexuality.”

Earlier, such comments and discourses would automatically be removed with accounts receiving warning for posting content that goes against the social media's policies. 

Meta made the changes in the pretext of allowing more political discussions by removing restriction on certain topics including immigration and gender.

On a video shared on blog post, titled More Space and Fewer Mistakes, Mark Zuckerberg noted, "so we are gonna go back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies, and restoring free expression on our platforms."

Meta’s newly appointed chief global affairs officer Joel Kaplan wrote in the same post, "Its not right that things can be said on TV or the floor of congress, but not on our platforms."

The spokesperson also revealed that the company will continue to restrict attacks based on ethnicity, religion and race.

These noteworthy changed aligned perfectly well with Trump’s second term, as Meta was slammed by the Republicans for “censoring” unnecessary content and free speech. 

