Coffee benefits on health dependent on intake time? Find out more

Coffee might be perfect for health, but only during the suggested time period.
Earlier researchers linked coffee with lower risk of cardiovascular problems and untimely death but the true benefits of coffee could depend on when you drink it, according to the new study.
Paper published by European Heart Journal on Tuesday revealed that drinking coffee in the morning is beneficial for health.
Lead author Dr. Lu Qi, HCA Regents Distinguished Chair and professor at Tulane University’s Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicines shared, "This is the first study testing coffee drinking timing patterns and health outcomes."
Dr. Qi further added that as doctors they don’t particularly provide timing in dietary guidance but in the future, it could be something that should be included.
Past studies have suggested that moderate amount of coffee intake can be linked with lower risks of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and premature death.
Although, it has not been determined how big of a role external factors such as added sweeteners and genetics play.
While researching, the authors studied the dietary and health data of 40,725 adults over the age of 18 from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey conducted from 1999 to 2018, who provided details of their dietary intake from the previous day.
The consumption period was identified into two categories, morning and all day.
Authors concluded that having coffee only in the morning was associated with 31% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases and 16% lower risk of premature death from any cause.