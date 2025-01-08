Champions Trophy 2025: PCB shares major update ahead of ICC event

Sports

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) makes major stadium updates ahead of hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy.

PCB in a press release on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, announced that it is relocating the upcoming tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa to upgrade the stadium before the International Cricket Council (ICC) mega event in February.

The tri-nation One Day International (ODI) series that was originally scheduled in Multan will now take place in the world-class and newly upgraded National Bank Stadium, Karachi, and Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Moreover, while providing an update on the latest renovations of the stadiums, the PCB said, “The spectator capacity at Gaddafi Stadium has been increased to 35,000, with new chairs installed throughout the venue. Additionally, 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance broadcast LUX levels, ensuring superior viewing quality for fans worldwide.”

It further announced that two 80 feet x 30 feet and 22 feet x 35 feet digital screens will also be installed in the stadium, and it will be inaugurated in the last week of January.

While, in the National Bank Stadium, “350 LED lights have been installed, ensuring optimal visibility for global audiences. Two digital replay screens have already been fixed, and 5,000 new chairs have been installed to enhance spectator comfort.”

The cricket board also assured that the progress and preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy scheduled to kick off on February 19, 2025, are going smoothly, and upgrades of the venues are in the final stages. 

