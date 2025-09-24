Jake Paul hints at eye-watering salary for Gervonta Davis Exhibition

Jake Paul has shed a spotlight on the gigantic cheque he is set to receive for the Gervonta 'Tank' Davis boxing exhibition, which is scheduled to take place on November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
The clash will bring two of the most notable names against each other; however, due to the obvious weight difference between them, no legitimate sanctioning body would allow for the contest to be fought professionally.
Hence, they will box 10 x 3-minute rounds, with 12-ounce gloves, and with a maximum weight limit of 195 pounds.
To promote their exhibition, Paul and Tank engaged the sport's media in a two-city press tour, stopping in New York City on Monday and then Miami on Tuesday.
Joining Paul on the Miami leg was renowned streamer Adin Ross, who broadcast Paul running late for the presser while driving a W-branded Bugatti.
In the car ride to the media event, Adin Ross asked Paul how much he and Tank were set to make for their fight.
The streamer guessed that the boxers might cash a cheque between $50 million to $100 million, to which Paul responded that he's "closer on the first number."
"People are like, $200 million! But boxing is not like that anymore. But, still, it's a lot of money. It's NFL quarterback money," Paul admitted.
With an approximate $50 million salary, Paul could earn even more than he did when he boxed Mike Tyson in an 8-round fight last year, which fetched him a $40 million payday.
"It's pretty surreal [being one of the most-watched boxers of all-time]," Paul told Ross. "It's a blessing, but I've not stopped to feel it yet. Things are moving too fast to comprehend it. I'm just getting warmed up and it's going to get even bigger from here."
Paul also shared that he eventually wants to fight KSI, "I think we can make it happen."
Paul then video-called his brother, Logan Paul, who is business partners with KSI through their Prime drinks brand, and asked why it's not happened yet.
"He does want to fight you at 190," Logan said. "But you don't want to fight at 190."