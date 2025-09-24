Home / Sports

Zion Williamson flaunts transformation: 'Not felt like this since college'

Pelicans star Zion Williamson's fitness transformation for new season sparks excitement

  By Bushra Saleem
Zion Williamson showed up to Pelicans media day looking notably fit and declaring he's feeling "really good."

According to SI, it was a familiar refrain for Pelicans fans who are now in Year 7 of waiting for Williamson to remain healthy enough to deliver on the enormous promise he arrived with in New Orleans as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.

Since his arrival, much has been made of Williamson's fluctuating fitness and physique and, more precisely, their impact on his oft-injured body parts that have included his knee, foot and hamstring.

Tuesday's update was most certainly on the promising side as Williamson spoke with reporters about his conditioning regimen with Pelicans trainer Daniel Bove since transitioning from rehab of a hamstring injury that sidelined him for a chunk of last season.

He said, "We came up with a plan from boxing to working out on the football field a lot to just different random workouts," Williamson said. "And during that timeframe last year, I really felt a shift in my body to where I would look at him and go, 'Dude, it feels good to feel good.'

"I haven't felt like this since college, high school, just where I can walk into a gym and I feel good," he added.

The American Basketball forward also spoke about the relationship he's built with executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars and senior vice president of basketball operations Troy Weaver, who joined the Pelicans in the offseason.

Williamson lauded their support and said he made a promise to them to not let them down.

