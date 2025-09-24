ICC suspends USA Cricket's membership over governance failures 

Home / Sports

USA Cricket could participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics despite ICC suspension

  By Bushra Saleem
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended USA Cricket’s membership over repeated breaches.

According to ICC, the cricket council announced the suspension of USA membership on Tuesday, September 23, after a virtual meeting of the ICC Board.

ICC suspended USAC with "immediate effect" and temporarily took over "management and administration of USA national teams."

ICC press release read, “The decision, taken by the ICC Board during its meeting earlier, was based on USA Cricket's repeated and continued breaches of its obligations as an ICC Member under the ICC's Constitution.”

“These include, but are not limited to, the failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and significant actions that have caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world," it added.

ICC said it was forced to take such extreme action to "protect the long-term interests of the game” as its top priority remains ensuring that the athletes and the sport itself are not impacted due to the suspension.

USAC's suspension will not impact the national team's participation in the T20 World Cup starting in February in India and Sri Lanka or the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

