David Fry exits game after 99 mph pitch hits face

Guardians' David Fry was carted off during the match against Tigers after he sustained horrific injury

  • By Hania Jamil
A thrilling inning between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers took a horrific turn after David Fry was hit by a 99 mph pitch on his face.

During the sixth inning, with runners at first and second and no one out, Guardians designated hitter David Fry squared to bunt on a 2-2 pitch from Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. 

The ball missed Fry's bat entirely and struck right in his face, which prompted the 29-year-old to immediately hold his face and go to the ground.

A deafening silence fell over the crowd, while Skubal threw his glove, turned away and tossed his hat in obvious worry. Jose Ramirez, Fry's teammate who was on first base, put his hands on his head in concern.

Fry was eventually able to stand on his own, but he was carted off the field as the Cleveland crowd cheered him from the stands.

Skubal, along with the entire Tigers squad, clapped, and Fry acknowledged his teammates in the third-base dugout with a wave.

The match concluded with the Guardians scoring two more runs and bagging the series opener with 5-2.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said after the game that Fry took the pitch "straight to the face," but that he never lost consciousness. 

Vogt said David Fry will have some medical testing done and an update on his condition will be made Wednesday.

