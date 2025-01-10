Meghan Markle accidentally unveils Harry's unique nickname in new message

Meghan Markle has a very cool and unique nickname for Prince Harry which fans didn't know.
The Duchess of Sussex, who has made a powerful comeback on Instagram on first day of 2025, has accidentally revealed Harry's nick in an emotional update.
Meghan shared a video montage to share the news of their dog's passing, with a heartfelt note.
"In Memory of Guy..In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love," Meghan began in her caption alongside a video featuring her and Duke of Sussex's cute moments with the dog.
The former Suits actress further continued, "He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic."
Accidentally revealing Harry's nickname in the caption Meghan added, "H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end."
This caption showcased how the mom-of-two referred to Harry as H, in her lengthy note for Guy.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018 and are doting parents to two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.