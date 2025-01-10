Royal

Meghan Markle accidentally unveils Harry's unique nickname in new message

The Duchess of Sussex unintentionally unveils cute name she has for Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025


Meghan Markle has a very cool and unique nickname for Prince Harry which fans didn't know.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has made a powerful comeback on Instagram on first day of 2025, has accidentally revealed Harry's nick in an emotional update.

Meghan shared a video montage to share the news of their dog's passing, with a heartfelt note.

"In Memory of Guy..In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love," Meghan began in her caption alongside a video featuring her and Duke of Sussex's cute moments with the dog.

The former Suits actress further continued, "He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic."

Accidentally revealing Harry's nickname in the caption Meghan added, "H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end."

This caption showcased how the mom-of-two referred to Harry as H, in her lengthy note for Guy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018 and are doting parents to two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires

Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires
Lala Kent’s infant daughter faces health scare amid devastating wildfires

Lala Kent’s infant daughter faces health scare amid devastating wildfires
Kylie Jenner gives huge heartache to mom Kris for beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner gives huge heartache to mom Kris for beau Timothée Chalamet
Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine

Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine
King Charles 'personal reason' to support Meghan's Netflix show revealed
King Charles 'personal reason' to support Meghan's Netflix show revealed
Prince William prepares to be 'toughest ruler' in Royal history
Prince William prepares to be 'toughest ruler' in Royal history
Kate Middleton celebrates baby news after ringing in 43rd birthday
Kate Middleton celebrates baby news after ringing in 43rd birthday
Princess Anne makes first appearance after Zara Tindall escapes injury
Princess Anne makes first appearance after Zara Tindall escapes injury
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big step for their Montecito home amid wildfire
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big step for their Montecito home amid wildfire
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice poised to back Meghan Markle after bold new step
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice poised to back Meghan Markle after bold new step
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make appeal for California fire victims in heartfelt message
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make appeal for California fire victims in heartfelt message
Queen Mary shares rare insights into Royal Family's palace transformation
Queen Mary shares rare insights into Royal Family's palace transformation
Prince Edward represents King Charles at U.S. President Jimmy Carter's Funeral
Prince Edward represents King Charles at U.S. President Jimmy Carter's Funeral
Sarah Ferguson offers help to 'devastating' LA wildfire victims in emotional video message
Sarah Ferguson offers help to 'devastating' LA wildfire victims in emotional video message
King Charles shares first delightful post after Meghan's heartbreaking loss
King Charles shares first delightful post after Meghan's heartbreaking loss
Kate Middleton makes big vow as she rings in 43rd birthday
Kate Middleton makes big vow as she rings in 43rd birthday