Guinness World Records reveal shocking travel journey of world’s tallest woman

Do you ever wonder how the tallest people in the world travel from one country to another?
To understand how the tallest people travel, the Guinness Book of World Records offers a behind-the-scenes look at Rumeysa Gelgi’s travel.
Rumeysa, a 27-year-old web developer from Turkey remarkably stands at 215.16 cm (7ft 1in).
She has recently revealed her desire to travel and explore as many places around the world as possible.
Rumeysa expressed, “My New Year’s resolutions are to visit more countries and landmarks, return to the USA at some point in 2025, and explore more opportunities related to my personal career.”
Due to the difficulties caused by her height and health condition, she was unable to travel for a long period of time.
Rumeysa has a rare condition called Weaver syndrome. Her case was only the 27th ever diagnosed and the first in Turkey. She relies on a wheelchair for mobility and can only stand with the help of a walker.
She was able to take her first flight 2 years ago due to the efforts of Turkish Airlines.
Due to her health conditions, Rumeysa cannot sit for long periods and to address this, the airlines made special arrangements by removing six seats from the plane and adding a stretcher.
This allowed her to lie on her back and travel comfortably.
It was her first experience flying, and she remembers how Turkish Airlines made extra efforts to meet her needs during the flight.