Teenager killed in shocking stabbing attack in Bedford

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Bedford.
As per Sky News, local police said that a boy named Thomas Taylor was walking along Greenhill Street, which is near Bedford Bus Station when a group of men attacked him.
He was taken to the hospital after being seriously injured in the attack, but unfortunately he died shortly after reaching the hospital.
The police have started an investigation into the death. As per the details, the people who attacked Thomas have not been captured.
Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias said, "This is an absolutely shocking incident in which a teenage boy has been stabbed to death in a busy town centre.”
She went on to share, “We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and supporting Thomas's family at this incredibly difficult time for them.”
"I would urge anyone who saw what happened or has any information to come forward and speak to police and help us bring those responsible to justice,” Katie elaborated.
She further added, “We're aware that there are images and videos circulating on social media, please refrain from sharing any such clips and instead contact police."
In the meantime, Bedford Academy headteacher Chris Deller said, "We are deeply upset and shocked to hear the sad news that a Bedford Academy student has lost their life."