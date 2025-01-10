LA fire forces more evacuation as wildfire destroys over 10,000 structures

L.A fire portrayed as an apocalyptic scene from a Hollywood film as the area sees almost no sign of containment.
As per Associated Press, wildfire that broke out on Tuesday morning is still going strong amid powerful winds, taking down at least 10,000 homes, buildings and businesses.
While firefighters were trying to control the Palisades fire at the west of L.A and Eaton fire in north of Pasadena which took seven lives, a new fire broke out in the San Fernando Valley.
The Kenneth fire which started on Thursday afternoon has reached 960 acres with no signs of slowing down.
Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass shared in the press conference that the winds might become more intense overnight causing rapid spread of wildfire.
Amid all of this, more residents have received evacuation notice as Eaton fire near Pasadena that started Tuesday night took down more than 5,000 structures including homes, vehicles and businesses.
Along with that the Pacific Palisades fire, which is marked as the largest fire burning as of now has destroyed over 5,300 structures.
Additionally, wildfires blazing through the Pacific Palisades forced many Hollywood stars including Mandy Moore, James Woods and Mark Hamill to leave their homes.
At least five churches, a synagogue, seven schools, two libraries were lost in the L.A fire.
Historic monuments including Topanga Ranch Motel and Will Roger’s Western Ranch House were also burned down.
All schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will remain closed on Friday due to heavy smoke and ash raining.
Firefighters made significant gains on Thursday at slowing the spread of the Eaton and Palisades fires, though the containment rate remains very low.