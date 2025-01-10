World

LA fire forces more evacuation as wildfire destroys over 10,000 structures

South California wildfire killed seven people and left thousands with no place to stay

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
LA fire forces more evacuation as wildfire destroys over 10,000 structures
LA fire forces more evacuation as wildfire destroys over 10,000 structures

L.A fire portrayed as an apocalyptic scene from a Hollywood film as the area sees almost no sign of containment.

As per Associated Press, wildfire that broke out on Tuesday morning is still going strong amid powerful winds, taking down at least 10,000 homes, buildings and businesses.

While firefighters were trying to control the Palisades fire at the west of L.A and Eaton fire in north of Pasadena which took seven lives, a new fire broke out in the San Fernando Valley.

The Kenneth fire which started on Thursday afternoon has reached 960 acres with no signs of slowing down.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass shared in the press conference that the winds might become more intense overnight causing rapid spread of wildfire.

Amid all of this, more residents have received evacuation notice as Eaton fire near Pasadena that started Tuesday night took down more than 5,000 structures including homes, vehicles and businesses.

Along with that the Pacific Palisades fire, which is marked as the largest fire burning as of now has destroyed over 5,300 structures.

Additionally, wildfires blazing through the Pacific Palisades forced many Hollywood stars including Mandy Moore, James Woods and Mark Hamill to leave their homes.

At least five churches, a synagogue, seven schools, two libraries were lost in the L.A fire.

Historic monuments including Topanga Ranch Motel and Will Roger’s Western Ranch House were also burned down.

All schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will remain closed on Friday due to heavy smoke and ash raining.

Firefighters made significant gains on Thursday at slowing the spread of the Eaton and Palisades fires, though the containment rate remains very low.

Kate Middleton celebrates baby news after ringing in 43rd birthday

Kate Middleton celebrates baby news after ringing in 43rd birthday
Britney Spears evacuates $7.4 million mansion as LA fires rage on

Britney Spears evacuates $7.4 million mansion as LA fires rage on
Princess Anne makes first appearance after Zara Tindall escapes injury

Princess Anne makes first appearance after Zara Tindall escapes injury
Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA

Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA
Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA
Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA
Joe Biden announces Federal government will cover six months of wildfire costs
Joe Biden announces Federal government will cover six months of wildfire costs
Teenager killed in shocking stabbing attack in Bedford
Teenager killed in shocking stabbing attack in Bedford
Giant ocean worms discovered in hidden underwater cavities
Giant ocean worms discovered in hidden underwater cavities
Mick Lynch steps down as head of UK’s largest railway union
Mick Lynch steps down as head of UK’s largest railway union
Guinness World Records reveal shocking travel journey of world’s tallest woman
Guinness World Records reveal shocking travel journey of world’s tallest woman
New research unveils surprising diets of early humans
New research unveils surprising diets of early humans
Malala Yousafzai to return to Pakistan after more than 2 years
Malala Yousafzai to return to Pakistan after more than 2 years
Hollywood Hills fire claims at least 5 lives, 100,000 forces to evacuate
Hollywood Hills fire claims at least 5 lives, 100,000 forces to evacuate
Trump hush money case sentence: Upcoming president makes 11th-hour appeal
Trump hush money case sentence: Upcoming president makes 11th-hour appeal
Elephant keeper in Thailand charged after Spanish tourist's death
Elephant keeper in Thailand charged after Spanish tourist's death
Elon Musk takes hilarious dig at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau resignation
Elon Musk takes hilarious dig at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau resignation