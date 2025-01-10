Sports

Novak Djokovic makes shocking claims about 2022 Australian detention

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was kicked out of Australia before 2022 Open for not being vaccinated

  • January 10, 2025
    Novak Djokovic 2022 Australian visa chronicle are once again in the news after his ‘wild’ statement regarding hotel food. 

    The 24-time Grand Slam champion shared with GQ magazine that he was "poisoned" by lead and mercury in his food while being held in Melbourne in 2022 before being deported. 

    Djokovic’s visa was cancelled as he entered the country without being vaccinated for COVID-19, the 37-year-old was held in a detention hotel in Melbourne where he pleaded his case without any success.

    Ahead of 2025 Australian Open, GQ magazine published an interview with the world No. 7 where he discussed the health issues he faced during his time at the hotel.

    "I had some health issues. And I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne I was fed some food that poisoned me", Djokovic shared with the magazine.

    The Serbian player continued, "I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly, but discoveries that I had a really high level of heavy metal. I had lead, a very high level of lead and mercury."

    When inquired if he thought his food was contaminated he replied, "That’s the only way."

    GQ interview which took place months ago but was published this Thursday opened up a new debate about tennis player’s experience in Australia.

    The 10-time AO champion was held at Park hotel for five days which according to Australian authorities provides freshly cooked food and all catering staff hold food safety certifications.

    Experts react to Novak Djokovic's claim:

    Damian Maganja, a research fellow in food policy at the George Institute for Global Health called Djokovic claims, "wild accusations".

    He added, "It’s possible…but very unlikely given how long he was locked up, while these meals were probably made in mass amounts and there haven’t been other reports as far as I know."

    Novak Djokovic is currently prepping for 2025 Australian Open which is set to kick off on January 12, 2025.

