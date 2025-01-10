Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project

A railway bridge, which has become too old to be used safely, is set to be replaced with a new one in the coming year.
As per BBC, Clifton Bridge, located above the M6 motorway near Penrith in Cumbria, will be removed.
During this process, both road and rail services will be closed, which are expected to last until the project is finished.
The bridge is used for trains travelling between the north of England and Scotland.
However, because of limitations, only one train can pass over the bridge at a time, which leads to delays in train schedules.
Olivia Boland, from Network Rail, said, “the £60m project was essential. The main work, which involves rail and road closures, is not happening until January 2026.”
She added, “However, people living in the Clifton area or driving past might notice the start of our construction activities."
A group of workers arrived at the site this week to create a designated area where they will organize for the upcoming work.
Traffic management will be implemented on the M6 motorway, beginning around three miles south of junction 40.
These measures will begin this month and continue until the work on the project is finished.
Network Rail stated that it was working with train operators to plan alternative transport options.