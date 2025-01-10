World

Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project

Both road and rail services will be closed, which are expected to last until the project is finished

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project
Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project

A railway bridge, which has become too old to be used safely, is set to be replaced with a new one in the coming year.

As per BBC, Clifton Bridge, located above the M6 motorway near Penrith in Cumbria, will be removed.

During this process, both road and rail services will be closed, which are expected to last until the project is finished.

The bridge is used for trains travelling between the north of England and Scotland.

However, because of limitations, only one train can pass over the bridge at a time, which leads to delays in train schedules.

Olivia Boland, from Network Rail, said, “the £60m project was essential. The main work, which involves rail and road closures, is not happening until January 2026.”

She added, “However, people living in the Clifton area or driving past might notice the start of our construction activities."

A group of workers arrived at the site this week to create a designated area where they will organize for the upcoming work.

Traffic management will be implemented on the M6 motorway, beginning around three miles south of junction 40.

These measures will begin this month and continue until the work on the project is finished.

Network Rail stated that it was working with train operators to plan alternative transport options.

Celine Dion shares important update amid deadly LA wildfires

Celine Dion shares important update amid deadly LA wildfires
Zara Tindall to land in financial trouble from Princess Anne’s inheritance

Zara Tindall to land in financial trouble from Princess Anne’s inheritance
Britney Spears shares touching message as she evacuates amid LA wildfires

Britney Spears shares touching message as she evacuates amid LA wildfires
Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project

Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project
World’s oldest ice dating back 1.2 million years extracted from Antarctica
World’s oldest ice dating back 1.2 million years extracted from Antarctica
Woman shocked after ‘prank wedding’ turns out to be real
Woman shocked after ‘prank wedding’ turns out to be real
UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C
UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C
Van Gogh’s artwork goes viral for surprising celebrity resemblance
Van Gogh’s artwork goes viral for surprising celebrity resemblance
Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA
Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA
LA fire forces more evacuation as wildfire destroys over 10,000 structures
LA fire forces more evacuation as wildfire destroys over 10,000 structures
Joe Biden announces Federal government will cover six months of wildfire costs
Joe Biden announces Federal government will cover six months of wildfire costs
Teenager killed in shocking stabbing attack in Bedford
Teenager killed in shocking stabbing attack in Bedford
Giant ocean worms discovered in hidden underwater cavities
Giant ocean worms discovered in hidden underwater cavities
Mick Lynch steps down as head of UK’s largest railway union
Mick Lynch steps down as head of UK’s largest railway union
Guinness World Records reveal shocking travel journey of world’s tallest woman
Guinness World Records reveal shocking travel journey of world’s tallest woman
New research unveils surprising diets of early humans
New research unveils surprising diets of early humans