World

California wildfire: Governor Newsom demands independent investigation into LADWP

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power failed to timely control fire after hydrants ran dry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 11, 2025
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power failed to timely control fire after hydrants ran dry
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power failed to timely control fire after hydrants ran dry 

California Governor Gavin Newsom called for an independent investigation into the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) to seek an “answer” for its failure during recent wildfires.

According to Fox News, the California governor on Friday, January 10, 2024, demanded an investigation into the nightmare situation that the state faced due to the failure of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

In a letter to LADWP he said, “From the moment firestorms erupted in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, January 7, it was clear our public infrastructure would be put under tremendous strain. The ongoing reports of the loss of water pressure to some local fire hydrants during the fires and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir are deeply troubling to me and to the community.”

“While water supplies from local fire hydrants are not designed to extinguish wildfires over large areas, losing supplies from fire hydrants likely impaired the effort to protect some homes and evacuation corridors. We need answers to how that happened. Therefore, I have directed state water and firefighting officials to prepare an independent after-incident report," he added.

The “after-incident report” will examine the causes of lost water supply and water pressure in municipal water systems during the blaze and will identify measures for future catastrophic events.

Notably, this came after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Thursday revealed that over 20% of the city hydrants were dry, which made it challenging to contain the fire, resulting in at least 10,000 homes and buildings being engulfed in flames.

Princess Anne plays surprising role in BBC's 'The Traitors'

Princess Anne plays surprising role in BBC's 'The Traitors'
How wildfires can affect mental health for years?

How wildfires can affect mental health for years?
King Frederik, Queen Mary take break from royal duties ahead of major event

King Frederik, Queen Mary take break from royal duties ahead of major event
Angelina Jolie, Knox offer huge support to LA fire victims

Angelina Jolie, Knox offer huge support to LA fire victims
Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project
Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project
World’s oldest ice dating back 1.2 million years extracted from Antarctica
World’s oldest ice dating back 1.2 million years extracted from Antarctica
Woman shocked after ‘prank wedding’ turns out to be real
Woman shocked after ‘prank wedding’ turns out to be real
UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C
UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C
Van Gogh’s artwork goes viral for surprising celebrity resemblance
Van Gogh’s artwork goes viral for surprising celebrity resemblance
Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA
Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA
LA fire forces more evacuation as wildfire destroys over 10,000 structures
LA fire forces more evacuation as wildfire destroys over 10,000 structures
Joe Biden announces Federal government will cover six months of wildfire costs
Joe Biden announces Federal government will cover six months of wildfire costs
Teenager killed in shocking stabbing attack in Bedford
Teenager killed in shocking stabbing attack in Bedford
Giant ocean worms discovered in hidden underwater cavities
Giant ocean worms discovered in hidden underwater cavities
Mick Lynch steps down as head of UK’s largest railway union
Mick Lynch steps down as head of UK’s largest railway union
Guinness World Records reveal shocking travel journey of world’s tallest woman
Guinness World Records reveal shocking travel journey of world’s tallest woman