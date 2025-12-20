‘Anthony Joshua knocks Jake Paul out!’ internet erupts after showdown 

Anthony Joshua fulfilled his promised of knocking out Jake Paul in the highly anticipated Miami showdown.
The two-time heavyweight champion on Friday, December 19, knocked out YouTuber turned boxer with a jaw-breaking punch in the Round 6 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
According to Uncrowned, many predicted the eight-round Netflix heavyweight boxing match wouldn't go past the first couple of rounds, but it was a frustrating night for Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) as Paul employed plenty of lateral movement in the fight, refusing to engage much with the Brit.
Paul impressively made Joshua (12-2, 7 KOs) miss with a handful of rights early in the contest and had success with his jab.
Paul was knocked down for the first time late in the frame. Although a clean punch didn't land, an accumulation of shots looked to have forced him to take a knee. It also appeared that the referee had had enough of Paul's trips to the canvas and wasn't willing to let him buy any more time.