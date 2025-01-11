Sci-Tech

TikTok ban in US: What does it mean to users?

US Supreme Court heard arguments over the final plea on the TikTok ban

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 11, 2025
US Supreme Court heard arguments over the final plea on the TikTok ban
US Supreme Court heard arguments over the final plea on the TikTok ban

As the TikTok ban in the US comes closer, over 170 million users are worried about what will happen next.

According to Independent, if the US Supreme Court does not make any changes to the bipartisan law, the video-sharing app will “go dark” across America on January 19, 2025.

Just nine days before the ban, the highest court of the US heard arguments on the final plea of ByteDance and TikTok to temporarily block the ban on January 10, 2025.

During the hearing, most of the arguments appeared inclined to rule against TikTok. Justice Elena Kagan during the hearing on Friday said, “The law is only targeted at this foreign corporation, which doesn’t have First Amendment rights.”

Meanwhile, TikTok and its supporters argued that the app has already taken significant steps to protect US users’ data and that banning the app would infringe on free speech and affect the livelihood of millions of people.

But if the US Supreme Court does not stop the ban, then what will happen next?

As per the law passed by the US Congress, using the TikTok app on the phone would not become a crime because it would force intermediary companies such as Apple and Google, which control the iOS and Android apps, to stop giving users access to TikTok.

The law states, “It shall be unlawful for an entity to distribute, maintain, or update, or enable the distribution, maintenance, or updating of, a foreign adversary-controlled application.”

It is speculated that if the app got banned on January 19, it would stay on the users' phones who have already downloaded it, but it would “go dark.”

Gael Monfils makes history as oldest ATP tour singles champion

Gael Monfils makes history as oldest ATP tour singles champion
Jude Law confirms portraying Vladimir Putin in new film, spills details

Jude Law confirms portraying Vladimir Putin in new film, spills details
Zara Tindall husband Mike takes key role in Prince William's life

Zara Tindall husband Mike takes key role in Prince William's life
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for 'attention-seeking' stunt

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for 'attention-seeking' stunt
WhatsApp brings customizable AI chatbots to your fingertips
WhatsApp brings customizable AI chatbots to your fingertips
7 planets to ‘visibly’ align in rare celestial event of 2025
7 planets to ‘visibly’ align in rare celestial event of 2025
Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires
Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires
Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine
Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine
WhatsApp prepares to roll out AI-driven tools for smarter chat experience
WhatsApp prepares to roll out AI-driven tools for smarter chat experience
Threads, Instagram now full of political content with Meta’s new move
Threads, Instagram now full of political content with Meta’s new move
WhatsApp to roll out event creation feature for private chats
WhatsApp to roll out event creation feature for private chats
Sam Altman issues first statement on sister’s sexual abuse allegations
Sam Altman issues first statement on sister’s sexual abuse allegations
Meta ditches necessary content policies after removing fact-checkers in U.S
Meta ditches necessary content policies after removing fact-checkers in U.S
Meta replaces fact-checkers with community notes amid political pressure
Meta replaces fact-checkers with community notes amid political pressure
Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year
Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year
Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success
Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success