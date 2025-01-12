Discover hidden gem of Spain ranked among world’s top beaches

Lonely Planet has released its annual list of the world’s most beautiful beaches!
As per Daily Express, Lonely Planet ranked Spain’s Playa Illetes as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.
Playa Illetes is a very breathtaking beach situated on the Es Trucadors peninsula, located in the northern area of the Island of Formentera.
In the Catalan language, the name Playa Illetes means “beach of the small islands.”
Llevant Beach is located very close to Playa Illetes, on the opposite side of the sandbar.
Due to their close proximity, two beaches are commonly referred to as “twins.”
Playa Illetes is famous for its clear turquoise waters and soft white sand. Since the beach is part of a natural park, the surrounding areas are carefully preserved with protected sand dunes, accessible walkways and designated parking areas to avoid damaging the environment.
In addition to this, there are several restaurants along the beach that offer a variety of different foods for people to enjoy.
You can reach the beach for free if you go by bicycle or on foot.
However, if you use a car, the cost is between €4 and €6 and by scooter, it costs between €2 and €4, depending on the season.